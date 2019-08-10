Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Holding Maintained by Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Its Holding

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22M, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $196.54. About 68,312 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 44,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 274,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, down from 319,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.03M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 7,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,305 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 343,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 9,366 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,356 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0% or 2,226 shares. Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 1,386 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 253,798 were accumulated by Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 12,237 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Dsam Prtnrs (London) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 579,761 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $469.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc. by 116,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,979 shares to 92,235 shares, valued at $108.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 15,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).