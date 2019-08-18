Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Holding Increased by Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc; Srb Has Cut Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $665,000 as Share Price Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 385,113 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22M, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $200.32. About 155,027 shares traded or 29.90% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Gru Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 0.09% or 458,506 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 18 shares stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 26,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,552 shares. Natixis invested in 0.01% or 10,976 shares. 31,435 are held by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Everence Cap stated it has 2,490 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 35,746 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Third Avenue Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,002 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.14% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 10,778 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 20,951 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 24,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 579,761 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $469.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 329,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

