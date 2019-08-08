Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Reaches $18.50 After 8.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Covering RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)

The stock of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.87% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 81,626 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Fiscal 2018 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Be Well Below Fiscal 2017 Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – ONCE COMPLETED, UNIFI EXPECTS ITS REIDSVILLE DYE HOUSE TO OPERATE ON A SEVEN-DAY SCHEDULE; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2CThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $340.84M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $19.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UFI worth $27.27M more.

Another recent and important RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “RWS Entertainment Group To Launch Their First National Tour – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019.

RWS Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides patent translations, intellectual property support, technical and commercial translation, and linguistic validation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, the United States and Australia. The company has market cap of 1.63 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Patent Translations, Life Science, Commercial, and Information. It has a 44.55 P/E ratio. It offers European patent translation and validation solutions; optional filing and prosecution services; and additional IP related translation services for litigation and information purposes.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $340.84 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 28.12 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

