Unifi, Inc. (UFI) EPS Estimated At $0.17; Last Week InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Analysts

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 70.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. UFI’s profit would be $3.07M giving it 30.21 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Unifi, Inc.’s analysts see 240.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 31,129 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New Al Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More Transparent for All Users Inside an Organization; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Adjusted EBITDA $7.3M; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – KEY NATIONAL SPINNING SALES, TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS PERSONNEL WILL JOIN UNIFI AS EMPLOYEES; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018

Among 6 analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has GBX 6200 highest and GBX 4700 lowest target. GBX 5283.33’s average target is 8.82% above currents GBX 4855 stock price. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by UBS. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, May 15. Goldman Sachs maintained InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) on Monday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by UBS. See InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.48% or GBX 175 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4855. About 211,411 shares traded. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IHG News: 14/03/2018 – InterContinental Hotels Buys 51% in Regent Hotels and Resorts for $39M; 17/04/2018 – InterContinental Hotels 2017 Revenue More Than Doubles After IFRS 15 Restatement; 17/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC IHG.L – AMERICAS AND GREATER CHINA OPERATING SEGMENTS REMAIN UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – IHG: Confident in the Outlook for the Yr Ahead; 03/05/2018 – InterContinental Hotels Reaches Deal for 13 Luxury U.K. Hotels; 14/03/2018 – InterContinental Hotels Buys 51% of Regent Hotels and Resorts for $39M; 04/05/2018 – InterContinental Hotels: Revenue Per Available Room Rose in 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Declares First Quarter Common Dividend of $0.195 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH , AL HOKAIR GROUP, WHICH WILL SEE DEBUT OF HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS BRAND IN SAUDI ARABIA; 05/03/2018 lnterContinental Hotels close to luxury brand deal, says CEO

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The company has market cap of 8.84 billion GBP. It operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, and Candlewood Suites Hotels brand names. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. The firm also manages IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program.

More notable recent InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like InterContinental Hotels Group PLCâ€™s (LON:IHG) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IHG® Announces The Completion Of Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter At Ravinia – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IHG® Hotels & Resorts amplifies global campaign to celebrate in-person connections, helping travelers #BeThereIRL with Holiday Inn® and Holiday Inn Express® – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $370.77 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 158 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $197,200 was made by LANGONE KENNETH G on Wednesday, August 21. Bishop Robert J also bought $849,012 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) on Friday, September 6. $69,205 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Unifi, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 14.73 million shares or 0.19% less from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv Grp Inc holds 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 489 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 45,890 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 5,726 shares stake. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 24,640 shares. Wexford L P owns 10,600 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability owns 43,798 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). The Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Retail Bank has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 1,970 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 967 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 39,034 shares. 62,918 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 27,846 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 22,578 shares or 0% of its portfolio.