Unifi Inc. (UFI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Textile Industrial company, Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unifi Inc. has 85.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 83.92% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Unifi Inc. has 8.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 2.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Unifi Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi Inc. 0.00% 3.10% 2.00% Industry Average 3.18% 9.45% 3.93%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Unifi Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi Inc. N/A 20 25.25 Industry Average 28.43M 893.37M 29.92

Unifi Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Unifi Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

As a group, Textile Industrial companies have a potential upside of 109.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unifi Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unifi Inc. 1.19% 1.74% -4.3% -8.01% -37.88% -18.08% Industry Average 4.20% 2.31% 10.73% 24.95% 33.21% 37.74%

For the past year Unifi Inc. had bearish trend while Unifi Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unifi Inc. are 3.3 and 1.8. Competitively, Unifi Inc.’s peers have 2.96 and 1.70 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unifi Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unifi Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Unifi Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, Unifi Inc.’s peers are 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Unifi Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unifi Inc.’s peers beat Unifi Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel and hosiery markets in the United States and Colombia. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets primarily in South America and Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE, Sorbtek, Reflexx, XS, Cotton-like, and A.M.Y. brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.