Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; State Street Has Raised Photronics (PLAB) Position By $530,352

State Street Corp increased Photronics Inc (PLAB) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 66,294 shares as Photronics Inc (PLAB)'s stock rose 3.33%. The State Street Corp holds 2.20M shares with $18.00 million value, up from 2.13 million last quarter. Photronics Inc now has $728.41 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 148,167 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 70.00% from last quarter's $0.1 EPS. UFI's profit would be $3.14M giving it 31.96 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Unifi, Inc.'s analysts see 240.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 18,675 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $401.78 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 167.15 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. LANGONE KENNETH G bought $197,100 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $849,012 worth of stock was bought by Bishop Robert J on Friday, September 6. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. had bought 3,652 shares worth $69,205 on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Unifi, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 14.73 million shares or 0.19% less from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 24,432 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 27,700 shares. 33 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. First Manhattan holds 3,740 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 95,900 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 95,322 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Ls Advsr Ltd invested in 511 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 2,480 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Company invested in 18,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 16,435 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Mgmt invested in 58,068 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt owns 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 12,227 shares.

More notable recent Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Triad textile company names new executive VP and CFO – Triad Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Unifi announces another executive departure â€“ the fourth since December – Triad Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Unifi Appoints Craig A. Creaturo as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Titan International and Unifi among gainers; Hebron Technology only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unifi Announces Leadership Transition – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

State Street Corp decreased National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) stake by 9,691 shares to 941,307 valued at $34.17 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) stake by 704,043 shares and now owns 3.50M shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reduced too.