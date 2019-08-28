Unico American Corporation (UNAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American Corporation 6 0.99 N/A -0.31 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 97 2.69 N/A 6.14 17.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unico American Corporation and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Unico American Corporation and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American Corporation 0.00% -2.9% -1.3% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.46 shows that Unico American Corporation is 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Unico American Corporation and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 4.18% and its consensus target price is $115.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unico American Corporation and Cincinnati Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19% and 65.5% respectively. 59.08% are Unico American Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year Unico American Corporation has -5.64% weaker performance while Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 38.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Unico American Corporation.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.