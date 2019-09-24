Unico American Corporation (UNAM) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Contrasting side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American Corporation 6 1.04 N/A -0.31 0.00 United Fire Group Inc. 46 1.02 N/A 1.01 51.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unico American Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American Corporation 0.00% -2.9% -1.3% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Unico American Corporation has a beta of -0.46 and its 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Fire Group Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.11 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19% of Unico American Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.6% of United Fire Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unico American Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 59.08%. Competitively, United Fire Group Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year Unico American Corporation has stronger performance than United Fire Group Inc.

Summary

United Fire Group Inc. beats Unico American Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.