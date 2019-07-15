Unico American Corporation (UNAM) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Comparison side by side

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American Corporation 6 0.98 N/A -0.60 0.00 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 68 1.70 N/A 3.70 19.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American Corporation 0.00% -5.6% -2.5% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.45 beta indicates that Unico American Corporation is 145.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19% of Unico American Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.6% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4% are Unico American Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unico American Corporation 0.78% 1.35% -1.44% -14.35% -36.65% -4.68% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51%

For the past year Unico American Corporation has -4.68% weaker performance while Selective Insurance Group Inc. has 16.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Unico American Corporation.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.