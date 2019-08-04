Unico American Corporation (UNAM) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Comparison side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American Corporation 6 1.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 76 7.86 N/A 2.08 43.18

Table 1 highlights Unico American Corporation and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unico American Corporation and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American Corporation 0.00% -2.9% -1.3% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19% of Unico American Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 59.08% are Unico American Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year Unico American Corporation had bearish trend while Kinsale Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats Unico American Corporation.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.