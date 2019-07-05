Unico American Corporation (UNAM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19% of Unico American Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4% of Unico American Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Unico American Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American Corporation 0.00% -5.60% -2.50% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Unico American Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Unico American Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.56 1.67 2.48

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.99%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unico American Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unico American Corporation 0.78% 1.35% -1.44% -14.35% -36.65% -4.68% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Unico American Corporation has -4.68% weaker performance while Unico American Corporation’s rivals have 17.80% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Unico American Corporation is 145.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.45. Competitively, Unico American Corporation’s competitors are 18.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Unico American Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Unico American Corporation’s competitors beat Unico American Corporation.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.