Unico American Corporation (UNAM) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) Comparing side by side

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American Corporation 6 0.97 N/A -0.31 0.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 24 0.57 N/A -0.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American Corporation 0.00% -2.9% -1.3% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19% of Unico American Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 59.08% of Unico American Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71%

For the past year Unico American Corporation has -5.64% weaker performance while 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 32.71% stronger performance.

Summary

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Unico American Corporation.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.