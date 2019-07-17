Uni-Select Inc. (UNS) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Shorts at WESTLEAF COMMON SHARES CANADA (WSLFF) Raised By 165.08%

WESTLEAF INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) had an increase of 165.08% in short interest. WSLFF’s SI was 16,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 165.08% from 6,300 shares previously. With 122,300 avg volume, 0 days are for WESTLEAF INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WSLFF)’s short sellers to cover WSLFF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.65% or $0.0198 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3698. About 326,257 shares traded or 278.44% up from the average. Westleaf Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 35.09% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. T_UNS’s profit would be $15.68M giving it 7.92 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Uni-Select Inc.’s analysts see 131.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 40,948 shares traded. Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Westleaf Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westleaf announces C$12M bought deal financing – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “4 Companies Shaping the Cannabis Retail Market – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Cannabisstocks – Westleaf (TSXV: $WL.V) (OTCQB: $WSLFF) Begins Trading in the US on the #OTCQB Venture Market – InvestorIdeas.com” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Westleaf Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “VIVO Cannabis Inc: A Seriously Overlooked and Undervalued Marijuana Stock – Profit Confidential” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “5 of the Largest Cannabis Extraction Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Westleaf Inc. engages in the cultivation, extraction, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products. The company has market cap of $57.23 million.

More important recent Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Directors Own Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance”, Midasletter.com published: “S&P/TSX Composite Index: Modest Losses As Market Prepares For ‘Big Six’ Earnings – Midas Letter” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) was released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Uni-Select Inc. distributes automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America. The company has market cap of $496.78 million. The firm operates through Paint and Related Products, and Automotive Products divisions. It has a 20.21 P/E ratio. It also distributes automotive parts, tools, and equipment to the aftermarket.

Among 3 analysts covering Uni-Select (TSE:UNS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Uni-Select had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Desjardins Securities.