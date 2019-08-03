Underhill Investment Management Upped Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $7.25 Million as Valuation Rose; As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Increased by $49.58 Million Its Position

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 225.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 590,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 851,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.72 million, up from 261,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78 million shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,724 shares. 9.72 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt. 32,790 were reported by Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Hollencrest Capital reported 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,407 are owned by Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. City Holdings holds 2,619 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 244,886 shares. Birch Hill Ltd Llc stated it has 9,046 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 26.35M shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 1.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 1.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Financial Advisory invested in 0.17% or 10,375 shares. Texas Yale owns 469,636 shares. Sun Life has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.05% or 2,423 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.05 million shares to 3,485 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 10,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,522 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,400 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.