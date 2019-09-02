Underhill Investment Management Upped D R Horton (DHI) Stake By $7.25 Million; RE/MAX Holdings Class A (RMAX) Sellers Decreased By 5.11% Their Shorts

RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:RMAX) had a decrease of 5.11% in short interest. RMAX’s SI was 1.31M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.11% from 1.38 million shares previously. With 198,000 avg volume, 7 days are for RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:RMAX)’s short sellers to cover RMAX’s short positions. The SI to RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A’s float is 7.47%. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 74,797 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast; 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 25/04/2018 – Re/Max Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 189.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Underhill Investment Management Llc acquired 176,725 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 269,925 shares with $11.17 million value, up from 93,200 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.58M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Among 3 analysts covering Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Re/Max Holdings has $48 highest and $3700 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 61.01% above currents $25.67 stock price. Re/Max Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RMAX in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. 140,800 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) shares with value of $4.47 million were bought by Liniger David L.. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $293,930 was bought by Dow Roger J.. $3.73 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) shares were bought by Liniger Gail A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). State Street has 495,038 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 2,738 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Captrust Fin has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 6,399 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 14,853 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 119,200 shares. First Republic Mngmt owns 13,680 shares. Pinebridge Lp accumulated 30,260 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Cornerstone stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $470.30 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 2.85% above currents $49.47 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Outperform”. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. Susquehanna downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.20M are owned by Brandywine Glob Ltd. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 582,636 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.36% or 53,554 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 37,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 639,586 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 642,678 shares. Carroll Incorporated holds 2 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Amica Retiree Trust reported 2,080 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 34,242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 455,224 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 586,047 shares. Suvretta invested in 2.7% or 2.25 million shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.93% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 966,454 shares.