Underhill Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by $1.91 Million as Valuation Rose; As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Market Valuation Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $59.00 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39 million, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 424,127 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q EPS $1.21; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $191.43. About 273,844 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 205,033 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $177.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.05 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 95.72 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

