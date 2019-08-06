Underhill Investment Management Trimmed Its Air Lease Cl A (AL) Stake; First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted By $2.02 Million Its Silicom LTD (SILC) Stake

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 512,475 shares with $17.60M value, down from 523,225 last quarter. Air Lease Corp Cl A now has $4.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 1.44 million shares traded or 68.10% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased Silicom Ltd (SILC) stake by 75.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc acquired 53,288 shares as Silicom Ltd (SILC)'s stock rose 0.60%. The First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 124,274 shares with $4.75M value, up from 70,986 last quarter. Silicom Ltd now has $241.68M valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 69,355 shares traded or 148.70% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC), The Stock That Dropped 24% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silicom: A Victim Of Long Sales Cycles – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silicom Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Silicom Ltd (SILC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services stated it has 8,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 463,551 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 12,707 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And invested 1.86% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.29% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6.45 million shares. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company has 19,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Jacobs Levy Equity has 85,720 shares. Needham Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 175,000 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 7,100 shares. Garrison Bradford & owns 0.72% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 24,650 shares. 2.05M are held by Ci Inc. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 4.44 million shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.33M for 7.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 18.61% above currents $38.36 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.