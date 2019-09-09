Underhill Investment Management Stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Has Trimmed by $1.91 Million; Theleme Partners Llp Position in United Technologies (UTX) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 1.70M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $205.09. About 1.35 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 0.66% or 58,221 shares. Bridges Mgmt stated it has 55,664 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Com has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 3,575 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd accumulated 12,772 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated owns 113,600 shares. Blair William & Il holds 88,182 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated accumulated 13,608 shares. Hightower Lta holds 0.31% or 18,937 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Llc owns 2,524 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma invested in 0.01% or 5,432 shares. Mercer Advisers accumulated 1,480 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0% or 232 shares. Buckingham Cap Management owns 6,346 shares.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million worth of stock.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $552.01M for 32.05 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.