Underhill Investment Management Lifted Position in D R Horton (DHI) as Stock Price Rose; Marietta Investment Partners Boosted Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $414,238

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 5.59 million shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $210.89. About 675,955 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zebra Technologies Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Group stated it has 69,958 shares. 195,279 were accumulated by Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Nj. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Adirondack Company has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Evercore Wealth Llc owns 1,043 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 20,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 300 are owned by North Star Investment Management. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.03% or 9,490 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates, a New York-based fund reported 97,497 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.05% stake. Regions Corporation holds 0.03% or 12,014 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 3,898 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11,182 shares to 37,370 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,750 shares to 512,475 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wells Fargo: Forestar Group Has A ‘Clear Path’ To 54% EPS CAGR Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 139,315 shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 59,900 shares. 130,783 are owned by Royal London Asset Limited. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 895,070 shares. Altfest L J And has invested 0.14% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.29% or 61,510 shares. Numerixs Investment Incorporated owns 8,600 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,857 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 24,136 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 60 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 257,998 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.09% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7.02 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 3 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pggm Invs invested in 432,600 shares.

