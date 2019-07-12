Underhill Investment Management Lifted Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $7.25 Million; Shares Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Capital Investment Services Of America Has Trimmed Position by $343,406

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $306.87. About 177,283 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 254,761 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.90M for 48.25 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Prtn Llp accumulated 278,484 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 8.92 million were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Ckw Financial Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 200 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,687 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 106,883 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.18% or 11,642 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 1,650 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 28,440 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt accumulated 1,000 shares. Scharf Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,670 were accumulated by Moors Cabot. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 1,183 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). South State invested in 0.95% or 34,820 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1. Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 34,929 shares to 118,261 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,400 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

