Underhill Investment Management Increases Position in Fedex Com (FDX); Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Bristol (BMY) by $713,930

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 1823.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 15,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 16.32M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 20,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 42,690 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 22,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.81M shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,710 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,275 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Colonial Advsr owns 4,958 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt accumulated 10,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability has 4,750 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Farmers owns 1.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,920 shares. Stanley holds 1,442 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 6,448 were reported by Green Square Capital Ltd Liability. Compton Cap Management Ri has invested 0.54% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Intact Inv Inc reported 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 25 shares. Thompson Invest reported 29,984 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% stake. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 49,602 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,750 shares to 512,475 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.