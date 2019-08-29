Underhill Investment Management Increased Stake in Fedex Com (FDX) as Stock Declined; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shares Declined, Gates Capital Management Lowered Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53 million, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 642,728 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 20,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 42,690 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 22,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 2.01 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck stated it has 75,759 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fin has 262 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.04% or 47,448 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Millennium Management Ltd owns 806,707 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP accumulated 0.23% or 171,311 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 350,570 shares. 456,829 were accumulated by Asset Management One Limited. Moreover, Enterprise Finance Svcs Corp has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Comerica Bancorporation invested in 17,778 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc owns 55,559 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Westwood Gp has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 23,485 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $161.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exela Technologies Inc by 354,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,750 shares to 512,475 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.