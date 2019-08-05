Underhill Investment Management Increased Fedex Com (FDX) Position; Jane Street Group Boosted Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stake

Jane Street Group Llc increased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) stake by 4885.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 1.05M shares as Bhp Group Plc (BBL)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 1.07M shares with $51.75M value, up from 21,500 last quarter. Bhp Group Plc now has $116.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 1.27 million shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased Fedex Corp Com (FDX) stake by 88.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Underhill Investment Management Llc acquired 20,030 shares as Fedex Corp Com (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 42,690 shares with $7.74M value, up from 22,660 last quarter. Fedex Corp Com now has $42.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.96M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call) stake by 343,900 shares to 282,800 valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Msci Inc (Put) (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 19,200 shares and now owns 2,700 shares. Ishares Inc (EWC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Mgmt has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Intact Inv Incorporated accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Quantitative Lc holds 0.4% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 62,334 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 25,237 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 58 shares. Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Co Lc has invested 6.31% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 32 shares. Johnson Fincl Group holds 11,717 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lincoln invested in 0.02% or 2,623 shares. Axa holds 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 124,352 shares. Impact Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,188 shares. Sol Mngmt holds 0.53% or 10,545 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 8,553 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 21.54% above currents $163.73 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 26. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, May 31 report. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Stephens. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Friday, May 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14300 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17200 target in Wednesday, June 26 report.

