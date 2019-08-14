Underhill Investment Management Holds Stake in D R Horton (DHI); Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Value Declined While Guardian Capital LP Cut Holding

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 6.29 million shares traded or 62.34% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 18,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 200,479 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.04 million, down from 219,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 2.36M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,407 are owned by Sector Pension Board. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sadoff Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 3.22% or 907,279 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 1,828 shares. 369,147 were accumulated by Buckingham Cap Mngmt. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 107,683 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com has 0.71% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 16,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Tech owns 8,600 shares. 127,364 were accumulated by American Intl Grp Inc. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% or 4,655 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 3,800 shares stake. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 59,900 were reported by Korea Corporation.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 6 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,897 shares to 599,876 shares, valued at $18.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 14,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).