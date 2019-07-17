Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Air Lease Cl A (AL) Stake by $365,500; Stock Price Rose; As Boeing Company (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rothschild Investment Lowered Holding by $2.29 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 150,048 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,453 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, down from 45,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $366.23. About 853,531 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.03 million for 7.69 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 354,174 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chase Inv Counsel reported 0.5% stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 48,046 shares. Washington-based Parametric Llc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 101,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aldebaran has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 43,707 are owned by Invesco Limited. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation owns 72,299 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 42,950 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,328 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny owns 3,296 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 323,692 are owned by Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Llc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 145,691 shares. Advisors Ltd Ltd Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,952 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation holds 7,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 3,765 shares. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 506,344 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 33.13M shares. National Pension Service holds 540,750 shares. 259,473 were reported by Jane Street Group Inc Llc. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt accumulated 4,004 shares or 0.6% of the stock. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten Group Inc Inc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Markets Corporation holds 245,212 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 108,630 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Income Fd Amer Inc Cl F3 by 34,521 shares to 57,655 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.58 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.