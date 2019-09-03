Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Air Lease Cl A (AL) Holding; Voya Investment Management Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 512,475 shares with $17.60 million value, down from 523,225 last quarter. Air Lease Corp Cl A now has $4.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 307,412 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 21.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 2.31M shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 8.45M shares with $233.27 million value, down from 10.76 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $242.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 28.32M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 603,890 shares. 28,500 are owned by Chase Invest Counsel. Alliancebernstein LP owns 54,279 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 5,478 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 614,047 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 83,400 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication invested in 3,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt accumulated 37,883 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc owns 1.29 million shares. Destination Wealth reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 739,861 shares stake. Icon Advisers holds 0.42% or 120,933 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 621,213 shares.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $145.13M for 7.50 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 30.47% above currents $26.75 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 9.83 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb owns 32,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 83,783 shares. Clal Ins Entertainment Ltd holds 0.69% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank holds 14,231 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 0.43% or 808,837 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 581 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 31,050 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson Lc has 2.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.02M shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 137,775 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0% or 50 shares. Old Commercial Bank In holds 344,514 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Korea Investment has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 1.14 million shares stake. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 381,667 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Mathes Incorporated reported 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 16,628 shares to 144,385 valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) stake by 22,713 shares and now owns 671,827 shares. Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was raised too.