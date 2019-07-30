Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed By $7.12 Million Its Cme Group (CME) Position; Polaris Industries (PII)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Polaris Industries Inc (PII) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 167 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 126 decreased and sold their stock positions in Polaris Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 47.02 million shares, down from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Polaris Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 96 Increased: 115 New Position: 52.

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 51.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 41,300 shares with $6.80M value, down from 84,700 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $71.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.64. About 1.30M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.76 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris unveils new brand identity – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Inc (PII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 6.93% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. for 220,000 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 579,920 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co has 2.75% invested in the company for 51,746 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 2.66% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 794,771 shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) has declined 16.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 14.71 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 0.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $626.46 million for 28.52 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.02% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group has $214 highest and $150 lowest target. $192.67’s average target is -3.49% below currents $199.64 stock price. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 3 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, February 15. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 3. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt holds 0.11% or 14,670 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 4,455 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 74,878 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 7,596 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 12,709 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Davenport And Comm Lc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 270,659 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 153,462 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Capital Intl Sarl reported 75,825 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.4% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 75,973 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested in 4,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.83% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Forte Capital Limited Liability Corporation Adv holds 26,041 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.51 million shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.