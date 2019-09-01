Underhill Investment Management Has Raised Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $7.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $10.36 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.51 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 810,465 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11,560 shares to 74,785 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww reported 7.16M shares. Fdx Advisors, California-based fund reported 26,226 shares. F&V Capital Limited Liability Company has 88,155 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 64,364 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd invested in 236,961 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 21,330 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has 65,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Account Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.47% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 92,525 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 19,870 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 610,775 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 0.08% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,500 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 73,788 shares. 2.44 million were accumulated by Rech Global Investors. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 101,808 shares.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "D.R. Horton: A True Winner – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com" published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,075 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com" published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company's (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is Vulcan Materials Company's (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 24, 2019.