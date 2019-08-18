Underhill Investment Management Has Increased Position in Fedex Com (FDX) by $3.63 Million; Redmile Group Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Boosted by $35.02 Million as Stock Declined

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 20,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 42,690 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 22,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 745,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.32 million, up from 854,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $37.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,400 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

