Underhill Investment Management Has Decreased Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Position by $1.91 Million as Stock Rose; As Colgate (CL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dillon & Associates Decreased Stake

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 856,624 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.93 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 93.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 29,366 shares. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. On Thursday, January 31 Demsey John sold $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 11,179 shares. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of stock or 98,262 shares. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 11. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.