Underhill Investment Management Has Decreased Cme Group (CME) Stake By $7.12 Million; Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. See Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) latest ratings:

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 51.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Underhill Investment Management Llc analyzed 43,400 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)'s stock rose 0.79%. The Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 41,300 shares with $6.80 million value, down from 84,700 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $72.31 billion valuation. It closed at $201.99 lastly. It is up 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 15. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.