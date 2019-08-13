Underhill Investment Management Has Decreased Air Lease Cl A (AL) Holding; Perceptive Advisors Decreased By $74.79 Million Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 512,475 shares with $17.60 million value, down from 523,225 last quarter. Air Lease Corp Cl A now has $4.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 549,859 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 18.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 3.76M shares with $331.14M value, down from 4.61 million last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $8.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 292,813 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 60,681 shares to 1.11 million valued at $131.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vapotherm Inc stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 1.25 million shares. Urovant Sciences Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 50,790 shares. Bamco New York has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 75,544 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mngmt Ab invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Raymond James Associate invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). New York-based Gru has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 121,584 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Tru Communication owns 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1,265 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services accumulated 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Westfield Capital Mgmt Co Lp has 316,540 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc stated it has 4,900 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp reported 0.62% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Stephens Ar invested in 4,500 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11100 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp stated it has 103,572 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 796,674 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sageworth Trust accumulated 766 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 143,076 were reported by Huntington Bancorporation. Swiss Natl Bank owns 186,000 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc Inc holds 9,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.21M were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 35 shares. Sterling Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 37,700 shares. M&T Retail Bank has 6,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

