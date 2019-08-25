Underhill Investment Management Decreased Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $7.12 Million as Stock Rose; Ryder System (R) Market Valuation Declined While California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.10 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, WORRIES OVER CHINA’S TARIFF HIKE ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 11/04/2018 – Anova Technologies Announces 150Mbps of Transport Between CME and Washington D.C; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc (R) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 18,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 251,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 269,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Ryder System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 562,992 shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America; 07/04/2018 – Golf-Mcllroy braced for Ryder Cup reunion in battle with Reed; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Estimates Tax Provision to Be $30 Million, or 57c/Share, in 2nd Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Ryder among America’s Best Employers for Fourth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $5.45 TO $5.70, EST. $5.52; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,914 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc accumulated 150,910 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co owns 5,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 1,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,663 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 8,269 shares stake. Edgestream LP invested 1.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 20,260 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cibc owns 22,582 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 1,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 12,985 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corporation has 4.27% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7.42M shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,486 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 65,422 shares. Jane Street Limited reported 19,054 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.75 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 14,200 shares. 25,742 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 9,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 8,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 34,490 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus invested 0.09% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 10,516 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 123,037 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 470,885 shares.