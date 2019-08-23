Underhill Investment Management Decreased Air Lease Cl A (AL) Stake by $365,500; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Share Price Declined While Elk Creek Partners Has Decreased Stake by $3.84 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 336,844 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 44,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 164,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 209,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 597,827 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease (AL) PT Cut to $55 at BofA on Increased Debt Expense – BofA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 6,500 shares. Advisory Llc has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 93 shares. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,571 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 245,797 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd. Denali reported 0.42% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 4.44 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 614,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Street holds 1.34M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,112 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 8,176 were reported by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Schroder Inv Management Group Incorporated owns 28,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 18,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WWE moves into podcasting – World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can WWE’s NXT Body Slam the Company’s New Rival? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “WWE’s Stock Breaking Out As Company Ramps For WrestleMania – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 40,367 shares to 437,321 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 94,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.31 million for 230.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.