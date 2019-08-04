Underhill Investment Management Decreased Air Lease Cl A (AL) Stake by $365,500; Mcclain Value Management Decreased Its Triumph Group New (TGI) Position by $776,017

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 920,832 shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 381,265 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra explores assets sale; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $249,200 activity.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 90,800 shares. Glenmede Comm Na owns 367 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 366,900 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 67,368 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 754,668 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Amer International Gp accumulated 0% or 36,965 shares. Sasco Cap Ct stated it has 24,020 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc invested 0.24% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc owns 11,689 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Corp holds 3.18 million shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 3,399 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 26,571 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

