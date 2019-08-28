Underhill Investment Management Cut Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eastern Bank Has Lifted Its Stake

Eastern Bank increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 47,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 313,709 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 266,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 1.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $200.5. About 84,364 shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 51,196 shares to 2,828 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLI) by 260,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,420 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Limited Liability accumulated 6,567 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone Cap has 1.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 63,160 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 712,131 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested in 602,197 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fayez Sarofim & reported 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 1.46% stake. Sigma Planning has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Apriem Advisors has 2.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shelton Management reported 17,593 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.39% or 88,840 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Ohio-based North Point Managers Oh has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

