Under Armour (UA) Stock Value Rose While Shellback Capital LP Has Raised Its Position; West Oak Capital Has Cut Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position by $1.13 Million; Market Value Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.35 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 83.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 13,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2,595 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.89. About 848,772 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 13.43 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Funko Inc by 90,629 shares to 169,371 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,412 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).