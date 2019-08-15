Under Armour (UA) Stake Has Lifted by Edgestream Partners Lp; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Has Upped Position by $938,153 as Market Value Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 17,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 76,728 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 59,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 8.65 million shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 59.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 39,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 107,318 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 67,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 1.70 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 2 shares to 1 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 16,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,195 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20,689 shares to 17,580 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 22,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,118 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (DDM).