Under Armour (UA) Shareholder Menta Capital Lifted Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined While Hrt Financial Has Boosted Position

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 320.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 13,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 3,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 2.10 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 30,377 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 18,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 550,004 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ORR Safety Corporation To Be Exclusive Distributor Of Under Armour To Safety Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Won’t Under Armour Challenge Lululemon in the Athleisure Market? – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Under Armour Names Stephanie Pugliese As President Of Its North American Business – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Women of Will Hall of Fame Awards Recognizes Student-Athletes and Coaches – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 10,905 shares to 8,206 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,700 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 115,801 shares to 137,395 shares, valued at $40.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 12,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,299 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 199,972 are owned by Kanawha Cap Mngmt Lc. Community Trust And Inv holds 115,080 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0% or 41,000 shares. Capital Assocs holds 1.06% or 6,500 shares. Capital Interest holds 0.16% or 3.88M shares. Indiana Trust And Inv Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,644 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0.19% or 6,764 shares. State Street holds 0.26% or 35.00M shares. Amica Mutual Insur Comm stated it has 26,297 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Company reported 1.76% stake. Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1.21M shares. 12,187 were reported by Dana Investment Advsrs. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 0.13% or 1.10 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.58 million shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).