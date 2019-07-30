Under Armour (UA) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Declined; Jd Com Spon Adr Cl A (JD) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Raised Stake by $1.73 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 68.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 50,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,367 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 18.90% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 1.95 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (JD) by 219.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 57,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 965,631 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7,657 shares to 25,468 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 3,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI).

