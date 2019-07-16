Under Armour (UA) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Trimmed Stake by $4.10 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Seachange Intl (SEAC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Holding

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 63.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 195,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,589 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 305,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 1.64M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.74% or $0.2165 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9165. About 835,926 shares traded or 406.91% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 60.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 210,486 shares to 609,290 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Analysts await Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Under Armour, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -180.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. BONNEY MARK J had bought 126,749 shares worth $189,832 on Tuesday, June 11. PONS ROBERT M bought 20,000 shares worth $29,400.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roumell Asset Lc holds 3.17% or 979,430 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 129,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 8,136 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 6,840 shares. Gmt Corp holds 38,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0% or 61,760 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 40,254 shares. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 140,225 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Art Advsr Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 30,660 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 657,485 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 267,000 shares.