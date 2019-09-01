Under Armour (UA) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $678,510 as Share Value Rose; Yorktown Management & Research Co Increases Holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 199,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 167,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.80 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,053 shares to 149,675 shares, valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancshares And Trust holds 46,967 shares. Stifel Financial holds 292,155 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,407 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Two Sigma Securities Limited Com holds 970 shares. Qci Asset Management has 1,115 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors owns 965 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Homrich Berg reported 4,929 shares. Pure Fincl Advisors has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,675 shares. Marsico Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2.41% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Centurylink Invest Co reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 3,662 were reported by Spinnaker Tru. South Dakota Council owns 11,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 621,292 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 10,200 shares to 29,921 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW).