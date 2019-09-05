Under Armour (UA) Share Value Rose While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Increased Its Position; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Boosted by $662,805 Its Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 21.13 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 408% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 198,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 246,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 48,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 1.64 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 150,518 shares to 63,692 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,415 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Under Armour Post Earnings Has Its Share Of Doubters, But Cash Flow Has Improved – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Under Armour Inc (UA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Women of Will Hall of Fame Awards Recognizes Student-Athletes and Coaches – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Alibaba, Dillard's, Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Comcast highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Penn National, Whirlpool, Comcast and Wyndham – Nasdaq" published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "It's Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq" published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 26, 2019.