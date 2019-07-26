Under Armour (UA) Share Price Declined While Marsico Capital Management Has Raised by $1.05 Million Its Stake; Argi Investment Services Raised Western Digital Com (WDC) Holding by $830,400; Stock Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,699 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 46,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 2.14M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 68.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 50,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,367 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 822,873 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,120 shares to 17,335 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 36,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,223 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.13% or 761,925 shares. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,177 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 47,515 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moody Retail Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 73,608 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bluestein R H & reported 12,500 shares. Archford Strategies Lc invested in 113 shares. Cibc Asset Inc owns 43,425 shares. Bridges Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Aviva Plc owns 109,587 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 114,395 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 5,147 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 199,688 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

