Under Armour (UA) Position Held by Biondo Investment Advisors Llc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Cut Its Stake

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $30 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.57. About 1.61M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 199,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 167,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 563,473 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Earnings, the Jobs Report, and Some Hot Retirement Tips – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Under Armour Inc (UA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Under Armour? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,734 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 821 shares to 2,343 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Is Kohl’s Getting Back on Track? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Salesforce, Google and IBM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.