Under Armour (UA) Holding Increased by Biondo Investment Advisors Llc; As Diana Shipping (DSX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ruffer Llp Has Cut Its Position by $947,774

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 82.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 473,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 573,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 78,762 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 199,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 167,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 587,932 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (NYSE:HMY) by 600,000 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 970,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD).

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Increase of Purchase Price and Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Innovative Industrial Properties, Bluegreen Vacations, and Diana Shipping Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Amendment of Offer to Purchase Relating to Its Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) CEO Simeon Palios on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping: Expect More Tender Offers And Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.89 million for 28.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,734 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.