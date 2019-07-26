Under Armour (UA) Holder Wms Partners Lowered Its Holding; Celgene (CELG) Shares Rose While Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,508 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 30,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 642,005 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85,000, down from 13,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.62. About 2.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.41% or 6,580 shares. 161,901 were accumulated by Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 7,104 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 0.41% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 4.81M shares. Pictet Bancshares holds 36,160 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 40,861 shares. Empyrean Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.73% or 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 18,985 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 0.77% stake. Moreover, Tt Intl has 2.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 202,854 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 44,850 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc has 3,401 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,333 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).