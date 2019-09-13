Under Armour (UA) Holder Menta Capital Upped Stake; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $19.38 Million as Market Value Declined

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 30,377 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 18,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 1.47M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 14352.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 1.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.96 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 34.29M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS NOW EXPECT 8 PCT ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY 2020, TWO YEARS EARLIER THAN PREVIOUS TARGET; 27/03/2018 – The new Uber driverless vehicle is armed with only one roof-mounted lidar sensor compared with seven lidar units on the older Ford Fusion models Uber employed; 23/03/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford and Mahindra Teaming Up on New SUVs and an EV; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES 2018 REVENUE MODESTLY HIGHER THAN 2017; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM’S (Ml) A3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Senators to press automakers, regulators on Takata air bag recall; 19/04/2018 – Largest Display of Original Shelby Cobras in California Comes to Martinez on June 2; 02/04/2018 – The idea of pushing speed makes sense since Ford finds itself playing catch up with new, as well as established competitors; 16/05/2018 – FORD CITES PRODUCTION AFTER FIRE AT PARTS SUPPLIER; 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75,645 are owned by Fisher Asset Llc. Bank Of Hawaii holds 38,590 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsr stated it has 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 21,564 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks has 0.13% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 705,963 shares. James Rech has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Becker Mgmt invested 1.29% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Eastern Bancorp holds 34,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk accumulated 3,230 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 1,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). American Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 19,913 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 1.00M were accumulated by Masters Lc. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 25,000 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rivian finds a new investor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Credit sells app asset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 26,653 shares to 46,614 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 96,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,628 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M on Thursday, August 1.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 19,600 shares to 47,987 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 16,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,047 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “University of Maryland considers bids Cole Field House upgrades – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Patrik Frisk, COO Talks With CNBC On Under Armourâ€™s Turnaround – ValueWalk” with publication date: September 13, 2019.