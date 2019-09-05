Under Armour (UA) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Position; Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed Its Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 11,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 499,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84M, down from 510,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 10.55 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 312,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 562,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 1.64 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Co holds 57,036 shares. 24,974 were accumulated by Country Club Na. Chem Bancorporation owns 62,262 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parametric Portfolio Ltd reported 10.99 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aqr Capital Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 7.36 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.44% or 1.57 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg reported 2.18 million shares. Moreover, Psagot House Ltd has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 194,375 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.08% stake. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 418 shares in its portfolio. American International Gru Incorporated reported 911,546 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Private Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 138,790 shares. 6.99 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 17.00M shares to 61.00 million shares, valued at $66.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).