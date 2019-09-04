Under Armour (Put) (UA) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increased Its Holding by $682.82 Million; As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Stake by $3.63 Million

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2185.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 17,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 18,813 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $263.7. About 239,500 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (Put) (UA) by 1468.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729.33 million, up from 22 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Under Armour Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 1.33 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Under Armour Post Earnings Has Its Share Of Doubters, But Cash Flow Has Improved – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Earnings, the Jobs Report, and Some Hot Retirement Tips – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Under Armour a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Under Armour Inc (UA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Skechers and Shaq Team Up in the Tough-to-Crack Basketball Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 124,988 shares to 156,448 shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 8,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,327 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 215,927 shares to 13,198 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Product Development and Buyouts Bode Well for Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Cintas (CTAS) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dover’s New InviroPak Solution to Cut Costs for Food Retailers – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.